Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Ky. student donates more than 500 books to Eastern Ky. elementary school

Ky. student donates more than 500 books to Eastern Ky. elementary school
Ky. student donates more than 500 books to Eastern Ky. elementary school(Holly Crawford)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Martha Jane Potter Elementary school in Letcher County lost 10,900 library books due to flooding.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

”It was just heartbreaking, it was just devastating, not being able to not think about anything but all the students not being able to have anything when the doors open back up,” said Librarian Krystal Quillen.

Through the power of social media, that all changed. 11-year-old Owen Crawford is from Boone County. His mom reached out to Quillen after seeing a Facebook post. Owen’s mom asked if he could host a book drive for the school.

”First it was just a few books, and then it started reaching up into a hundred, before I knew it she told me she had over 500 books,” said Quillen.

Owen said he saw the devastation on television and social media, he even watched youtube videos from one of his favorite YouTubers who visited the area with his church following the flooding. Owen visited Eastern Kentucky shortly after.

”It was sad and devastating that they were not getting enough help from the community, from the government and from everything, it’s devastating,” he said.

He teamed up with his favorite pizza shop for Operation Bookdrop to give back to kids in need.

”I hope that it improves the community and gives the kids a chance to learn about new things,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child is believed to be 5-years-old.
Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively
Officials with Jeff-Craig Fire and Rescue said they were called out around 4:30 p.m. and had...
Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes; woman’s body found downstream
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Truck stuck between trees on Jerry Seal's property.
Southern Indiana homeowner reacts to flooding devastation over the weekend

Latest News

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Russell neighborhood alleyway
bridge rebuild
Judge Executive: Rebuilding bridges after recent flooding could take years
Diane asked WAVE if there were ever wolf pens near that street, and why.
Ask WAVE: How did Wolf Pen Branch Road get its name?
Through the end of August, 111 homicides have been reported, per LMPD.
‘It hurts’: Families deal with gun violence aftermath as Louisville faces another deadly year
The woman's house and barn were wiped out by the flood, leaving nothing but the foundation...
Family remembers woman killed in Jefferson County, Ind. flash flooding