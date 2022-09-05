Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville hosts 18th Hike Bike and Paddle event; Mayor Fisher’s last in office

A look at the starting line minutes before the Mayor's Hike Bike and Paddle event kicked off.
(WAVE)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Mayor’s Hike Bike and Paddle event is a Labor Day tradition. Hundreds of people lined up to cruise through the streets and waterways of Louisville every year.

That includes Sharon Franklin, who was impressed with the turnout.

“I’m quite surprised really with the weather, which I’m glad, because people are really being persistent and not letting anyone stop them,” Franklin said. “So yeah, it’s awesome.”

These cyclists also got a few extra miles in this year. The city decided to make the loop just over 18 miles long.

It was a special year for Mayor Greg Fisher as it was his final Hike Bike & Paddle event while in office. He didn’t start the event, but he certainly made it a priority during his years as Louisville’s mayor.

“I can just say it’s a true honor,” Fischer said. “I’m grateful to see how this program has grown, whether it’s rain or shine, people are always out. It’s a great way to keep the people moving in the city and come together.”

Another way the program has grown this year is the addition of a new sport. People could learn all about the Louisville Cricket Club and try their hand at the game.

