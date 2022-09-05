Contact Troubleshooters
Man dies at hospital following shooting in Newburg

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man previously listed in critical condition following a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood has died, according to police.

Around 3 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road, just off Poplar Level Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot at the location. He was taken to University Hospital, where police said the victim was listed in critical condition.

Around 4:50 p.m., Ruoff confirmed the man has died at the hospital due to his injuries.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. Police said there are no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

