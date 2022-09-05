Maren Morris raises over $100k after making light of Fox News insult

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being insulted by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, country music star Maren Morris found a way to turn the insult into a profit for organizations that advocate for transgender youth.

The incident began last week when Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, posted a video on Instagram with a caption that said, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.” After seeing this, Morris and Singer-Songwriter Cassadee Pope took to Twitter, calling the influencer out on her comment.

Pope said, “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Morris then commented on Pope’s tweet and said, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

A couple of days later, Aldean was dropped by his Public Relations firm for reasons that are still unknown; however, it occurred after the social media battle between his wife and the two singers.

Later that week, when Aldean appeared on Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the Fox News host labeled Morris as a “lunatic country person.”

Morris then took to social media and spun the label by making a shirt that said “Maren Morris: Lunatic Country Music Person,” and said all proceeds from the sales would be split between the Transgender Life Life and Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLADD).

Morris said she has already racked up over $100,000 in t-shirt sales on Twitter in 24 hours.

Over $100K raised.



Have a great Labor Day weekend, lunatics. 🌈https://t.co/Xtru7LgHIP — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 3, 2022

For more information about Morris’ “Lunatic Country Music Person” t-shirts, click here.

