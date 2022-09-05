Officials attempt to locate missing 83-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a missing 83-year-old man last seen on Monday afternoon.

On Monday, a Golden Alert was issued for David Miller, who officials said suffers from dementia and could be confused.

Miller was last seen leaving his home in the 10000 block of Bardstown Bluff Road around 12:30 p.m. He is listed as 5′ 8″ and weighing 190 pounds.

Officials said Miller has gray hair and a mustache and was seen wearing gray pants, a gray short-sleeved T-shirt with a Red Cross logo and black athletic shoes.

Miller will be driving a 2006 red Chevy Colorado pickup truck with a matching red topper plate with plate numbers 462EHW.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

