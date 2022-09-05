Road closures begin ahead of Louisville music festivals at Ky. Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Louisville only weeks away from welcoming various music and entertainment acts for Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life, a section of Phillips Lane has been closed in preparation for the events.

According to Louisville Metro Police, Phillips Lane will be closed from Preston Highway to Freedom Way from Sept. 5 through Sept. 30.

Additional road closures will be announced in the coming weeks, according to officials.

Bourbon & Beyond will take place from Sept. 15 through Sept. 18 at the Highlands Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center. The festival will be welcoming more than 50 artists across three stages, including Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon, Alanis Morissette, Jack White and more.

In addition, Bourbon & Beyond will also be offering a number of bourbon and culinary experiences. A full schedule and how to purchase tickets can be found here.

One week later, Louder Than Life will be heading to the Highlands Festival Grounds from Sept. 22 through Sept. 25. Performing acts include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Slipknot, Nine Inch Nails, KISS and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

