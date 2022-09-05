Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Road closures begin ahead of Louisville music festivals at Ky. Expo Center

Road closures have begun in preparation of Louisville's Bourbon and Beyond and Louder Than Life...
Road closures have begun in preparation of Louisville's Bourbon and Beyond and Louder Than Life festivals.(WBRC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Louisville only weeks away from welcoming various music and entertainment acts for Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life, a section of Phillips Lane has been closed in preparation for the events.

According to Louisville Metro Police, Phillips Lane will be closed from Preston Highway to Freedom Way from Sept. 5 through Sept. 30.

Additional road closures will be announced in the coming weeks, according to officials.

Bourbon & Beyond will take place from Sept. 15 through Sept. 18 at the Highlands Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center. The festival will be welcoming more than 50 artists across three stages, including Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon, Alanis Morissette, Jack White and more.

In addition, Bourbon & Beyond will also be offering a number of bourbon and culinary experiences. A full schedule and how to purchase tickets can be found here.

One week later, Louder Than Life will be heading to the Highlands Festival Grounds from Sept. 22 through Sept. 25. Performing acts include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Slipknot, Nine Inch Nails, KISS and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child is believed to be 5-years-old.
Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively
Officials with Jeff-Craig Fire and Rescue said they were called out around 4:30 p.m. and had...
Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes; woman’s body found downstream
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
The off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling...
Officer involved crash on Westport Road

Latest News

After 57 years and more than 14,000 episodes, the sands of the hourglass will be moving to a...
Days of Our Lives moves exclusively to Peacock on Sept. 12; how to keep watching
A look at the starting line minutes before the Mayor's Hike Bike and Paddle event kicked off.
Louisville hosts 18th Hike Bike and Paddle event; Mayor Fisher’s last in office
Ask WAVE: How did Wolf Pen Branch Road get its name?
Ask WAVE: How did Wolf Pen Branch Road get its name?
Truck stuck between trees on Jerry Seal's property.
Southern Indiana homeowner reacts to flooding devastation over the weekend