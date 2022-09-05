Contact Troubleshooters
Victim in critical condition after Newburg neighborhood shooting

Around 3 p.m., LMPD officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road,...
Around 3 p.m., LMPD officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road, just off Poplar Level Road(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the Newburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., LMPD officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road, just off Poplar Level Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot at the location. He was taken to University Hospital, where police said the victim is listed in critical condition.

Police said there are no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

