Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Zoneton Fire to appear in scenes of movie filmed in Louisville

The Zoneton Fire Protection District could soon be on the big screen as crews participated as...
The Zoneton Fire Protection District could soon be on the big screen as crews participated as background actors in a movie filmed in Louisville.(Zoneton Fire Protection District - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Zoneton Fire Protection District could soon be on the big screen as crews participated as background actors in a movie filmed in Louisville.

Officials with Zoneton Fire said they were asked to be part of the film, titled “Muzzle,” in early August. Their role was to extinguish a vehicle fire for a scene in the film, according to a post on social media.

The film is about an Los Angeles Police Department K-9 handler who is investigating the murder of his partner and uncovers a conspiracy within the city, the film summary states. The movie stars Aaron Eckart, who previously played Harvey Dent in “The Dark Knight” and Josh in “The Core.”

(Story continues below)

Bullitt County EMS also participated by having one of the organization’s ambulances in the scene.

Zoneton Fire said it is unknown if the scenes will make the final cut until the movie debuts next year.

The location of the scene was previously under controversy as Portland neighbors claimed they weren’t informed by the production company about filming. Zoneton Fire addressed this in the post, stating they were not involved with the location setting or set decoration.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child is believed to be 5-years-old.
Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively
Officials with Jeff-Craig Fire and Rescue said they were called out around 4:30 p.m. and had...
Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes; woman’s body found downstream
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Truck stuck between trees on Jerry Seal's property.
Southern Indiana homeowner reacts to flooding devastation over the weekend

Latest News

The Mayor’s Hike Bike and Paddle event is a Labor Day tradition. Hundreds of people lined up to...
Louisville hosts 18th Hike Bike and Paddle event; Mayor Fisher’s last in office
A look at the starting line minutes before the Mayor's Hike Bike and Paddle event kicked off.
Louisville hosts 18th Hike Bike and Paddle event; Mayor Fisher’s last in office
Ask WAVE: How did Wolf Pen Branch Road get its name?
Ask WAVE: How did Wolf Pen Branch Road get its name?
Officials decided to close early and they hope everyone will be ready to come back Sunday at...
WorldFest closes early due to inclement weather