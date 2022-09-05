Zoneton Fire to appear in scenes of movie filmed in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Zoneton Fire Protection District could soon be on the big screen as crews participated as background actors in a movie filmed in Louisville.

Officials with Zoneton Fire said they were asked to be part of the film, titled “Muzzle,” in early August. Their role was to extinguish a vehicle fire for a scene in the film, according to a post on social media.

The film is about an Los Angeles Police Department K-9 handler who is investigating the murder of his partner and uncovers a conspiracy within the city, the film summary states. The movie stars Aaron Eckart, who previously played Harvey Dent in “The Dark Knight” and Josh in “The Core.”

(Story continues below)

Bullitt County EMS also participated by having one of the organization’s ambulances in the scene.

Zoneton Fire said it is unknown if the scenes will make the final cut until the movie debuts next year.

The location of the scene was previously under controversy as Portland neighbors claimed they weren’t informed by the production company about filming. Zoneton Fire addressed this in the post, stating they were not involved with the location setting or set decoration.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.