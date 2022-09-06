2 suspects accused of peeping into NKY teen’s bedroom

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Fort Thomas police are searching for two people accused of peeping into a teenage girl’s bedroom.

The victim’s father, who prefers to remain anonymous, says he’s bothered by what happened.

“Stay away from my daughter’s bedroom window,” he said Monday.

The father was inside his Fort Thomas home on Rossford Avenue Saturday around 10 p.m. when he says the suspects startled his daughter.

“I was in the basement doing laundry and I heard my daughter scream ‘Daddy!’ really loud, and then maybe a half a second after that, my dog, a 90-lb. German shepherd started going crazy,” the father said.

The father rushed to his daughter’s room.

“She told me she had a man looking through her window,” he said. “I didn’t hesitate. I called the police and started to walk around the perimeter of my yard.”

He didn’t find anything, but his ring camera caught the two suspects, possibly minors, coming up to the house and then walking away. The father says one of the suspects left his cell phone there and later came back for it.

“I was definitely concerned and I went full dad mode,” the father said. “Whether it was a teenager or an adult, they don’t need to be looking through my daughter’s window.”

The father says neither he nor his daughter recognized the suspects.

He also says neighbors told him they saw the suspects knocking on doors. One neighbor reported missing hubcaps from their car.

“I guess they’re up to no good,” he said. “Shenanigans.”

If you have any information on who the people in the video may be, Fort Thomas police ask you to call Campbell County Dispatch at 859) 547-3100.

Tonight at 10p, Fort Thomas Police are investigating after a teenage girl says two people peeked into her window Saturday night. They were caught on camera walking up to the house and leaving. We are speaking with her father tonight on @FOX19. pic.twitter.com/OtlIgMMYAQ — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) September 5, 2022

