53rd annual Gaslight Festival begins this weekend

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Gaslight Festival returns to Jeffersontown this Sunday and will have support from a corporate partner for the first time in its history.

Now in its 53rd year, the Gaslight Festival started as a small street party in 1969 and has grown to become one of the largest festivals in the region. It is produced by the Jeffersontown Chamber. Earlier this year it was announced that Kroger would become a resenting sponsor of the event.

In addition to plenty of food, drinks and live entertainment for the whole family, there will be over 135 arts and crafts vendors coming from across the country to showcase their talents.

The festival will kick off with the Gaslight Thunder Rally on Sunday. Here are some of the highlights for the rest of the festival.

Sunday, September 11: Thunder Rally

Monday, September 12: Golf Scramble (Sponsored by Republic Bank)

Tuesday, September 13: 5K Run/Walk (Sponsored by Baptist Health)

Wednesday, September 14: City of Jeffersontown Business Appreciation Luncheon

Thursday, September 15: Parade (Sponsored by River City Bank)

Friday, September 16: Balloon Glow (Sponsored by US Bank), Festival and Live Entertainment Begins

Saturday, September 17: Live Entertainment with JD Shelburne, Explore a Truck, Food and Rides

Sunday, September 18: Car Show and Kentucky Pipe Smoking Championship (the oldest tradition at the Gaslight Festival)

“The Gaslight Festival is a 53-year tradition for the city of Jeffersontown,” said Bill Dieruf, Jeffersontown Mayor. “It is extra special as our city celebrates its 225th anniversary. We are using this time to celebrate history, tradition, family and what the future holds for our wonderful community of Jeffersontown.”

For the full list of the week’s festivities, click here.

