Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Apple to reveal new iPhones

The iPhone 14 is expected to be a bit bigger but slightly slimmer and, as expected, likely more...
The iPhone 14 is expected to be a bit bigger but slightly slimmer and, as expected, likely more expensive.(Source: Apple/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - At its annual September keynote event Wednesday, Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone 14 lineup.

The invitation for the 1 p.m. Eastern event features a night sky with a constellation of stars forming the Apple logo, leading some people to think there could be some big camera upgrades for better nighttime or long-distance photography.

But in typical Apple fashion, mum’s the word, as the tech giant hopes customers tune in for the livestream on the big day.

The iPhone 14 is expected to be a bit bigger but slightly slimmer and, as expected, likely more expensive.

New Apple Watch models will probably be unveiled on Wednesday, too, including a higher-end offering.

And there should be an official release date for iOS 16.

New iPad or Mac computers likely won’t be out until October, though.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child is believed to be 5-years-old.
Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively
Truck stuck between trees on Jerry Seal's property.
Southern Indiana homeowner reacts to flooding devastation over the weekend
Around 3 p.m., LMPD officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road,...
Man dies at hospital following shooting in Newburg
A 31-year-old man was seriously injured following an off-road vehicle accident in Jefferson...
Indiana man seriously injured in off-road vehicle accident
Officials with Jeff-Craig Fire and Rescue said they were called out around 4:30 p.m. and had...
Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes; woman’s body found downstream

Latest News

A "Vote Here" sign sits in front of an election site in Nov. 2020.
Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach
FILE - People wait in a TSA line at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 28, 2022,...
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going
Dr. Rochelle Walensky is the director of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. She...
White House health officials to hold COVID-19 briefing as boosters roll out
U.S. Deputy Marshals escort 6-year-old Ruby Bridges from William Frantz Elementary School in...
Ruby Bridges, desegregation trailblazer, writes kid’s book