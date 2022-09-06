Contact Troubleshooters
Body found during Hike, Bike and Paddle

The body of a man was found in the Ohio river on Labor Day by kayakers like this group taking part in the Mayor's Hike, Bike and Paddle.(Source: Marty Pearl, WAVE News)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A kayaker participating in the city’s Hike, Bike and Paddle event Monday, found a body in the Ohio River.

LMPD confirmed this happened Monday in the morning during the event. They said the victim appears to be a middle aged male.

They added they do not know the circumstances of the person’s death yet.

WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned only three people were together when the body was discovered during the event.

LMPD’s special events team were the first to respond.

The Homicide Unit is now looking at the case as a death investigation.

