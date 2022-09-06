Body found during Hike, Bike and Paddle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A kayaker participating in the city’s Hike, Bike and Paddle event Monday, found a body in the Ohio River.

LMPD confirmed this happened Monday in the morning during the event. They said the victim appears to be a middle aged male.

They added they do not know the circumstances of the person’s death yet.

WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned only three people were together when the body was discovered during the event.

LMPD’s special events team were the first to respond.

The Homicide Unit is now looking at the case as a death investigation.

