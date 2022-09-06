Contact Troubleshooters
Colorado deputy put himself in path of wrong-way driver to protect other motorists

Deputy Mike Hutton after the crash. Both he and the wrong-way driver only sustained minor...
Deputy Mike Hutton after the crash. Both he and the wrong-way driver only sustained minor injuries.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado deputy may have saved lives when he put himself between a wrong-way driver and other traffic on the interstate.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Mike Hutton responded to numerous 911 calls Sunday night regarding an SUV traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-70.

“Hutton made several attempts to get the driver’s attention without reaction,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

When that didn’t work, Hutton chose to put himself in harm’s way to prevent the vehicle from hitting other drivers.

“Deputy Hutton made the decision, because of the amount of traffic on Labor Day weekend, to place his patrol car between the wrong-way driver and the motorists,” the sheriff’s office said.

The patrol cruiser and wrong-way vehicle smashed head-on. Both the deputy and the other driver walked away with only minor injuries.

“We appreciate the brave decision once again by Deputy Hutton to serve his community above and beyond,” the sheriff’s office said.

It remains unclear why the driver was traveling the wrong way on the interstate.

Lincoln County is located east of the Springs and Denver.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

