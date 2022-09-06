Contact Troubleshooters
Family’s beloved uncle killed in Newburg neighborhood driveway

One woman lost her uncle on Monday to yet another shooting for a city that’s increasingly...
One woman lost her uncle on Monday to yet another shooting for a city that’s increasingly consumed in violence.(WAVE News)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a phone call no family ever expects on a rainy Labor Day.

Sierra Hicks lost her uncle on Monday to yet another shooting for a city that’s increasingly consumed in violence.

“This is a hard loss,” Hicks said. “This is a very hard loss.”

Police were called to the Newburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon around 3 p.m., where a man had been shot in the 1200 block of Dahl Road. He was sent to the hospital in critical condition and died less than two hours later.

Family confirmed the man’s identity as Terry Derrick, a man in his 50′s who was close with those he loved.

“He was a good man to all of us. He loved his family. He loved everybody,” Hicks said.

At the scene, police said nothing on record as the family started arriving. Derrick was shot in a parked car in the driveway in the middle of the day.

“My grandkids said, ‘Mama, what was that?’ And I said it sounded like a gunshot,” Derrick’s neighbor Barbara Brooks said.

Brooks added that she’d heard two shots, but didn’t pay much attention since people fire in nearby woods all the time.

“I walked outside and seen all of it out here,” Brooks added. “I didn’t know what was going on.”

Derrick’s family is left with grief and few answers as the homicide unit does what it needs to do to bring them closure and justice.

“For somebody to do that is just sad and tragic.”

No arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

