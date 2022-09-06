FORECAST: Areas of dense morning fog; scattered PM storms

WEATHER HEADLINES

DENSE FOG ADVISORY for Franklin, Washington, Marion, Taylor, and Adair counties until 9 AM

Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon

Quiet, comfortable weather mid-week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Once this morning’s fog clears, mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast. As temperatures rise into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms look to pop across the region.

Today’s downpours fade after sunset, leaving behind partly cloudy skies. Lows slide into the 60s by Wednesday morning. Areas of fog are possible.

Wednesday looks drier and less humid, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. An isolated rain chance remains in the forecast for tomorrow afternoon.

Mainly clear skies are expected Wednesday night, allowing temperatures to fall into the low 60s.

Another system pushes towards us late Friday, increasing rain chances for the weekend.

