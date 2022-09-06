FORECAST: Spotty heavy downpours will fade this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES

Fog possible early Wednesday

Only a few spotty showers expected Wednesday PM

Drier and less-humid weather by Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pockets of downpours (some locally heavy) will fade away this evening leaving us with perhaps more patchy fog overnight. Expect overnight lows to generally fall into the 60s.

Wednesday will look (and feel a bit better) but there will still be enough moisture around for a quick-hitting shower in the afternoon hours. Highs look to reach into the lower 80s.

Mainly clear skies are expected Wednesday night, allowing temperatures to fall into the low 60s.

Thursday looks to be the “pick-of-the-week” with the combination of a quiet radar, sunshine and low humidity. We’ll take it!

Looking ahead, two systems will merge right over WAVE Country during the weekend. This will spike the rain chance and it will renew the risk for localized flash flooding. Stay close to the WAVE Weather APP for forecast updates!

