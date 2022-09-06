Contact Troubleshooters
Former UK football coach Guy Morriss dies at 71

Morriss led the Kentucky football program in the 2001 and 2002 seasons
Former UK coach battled Alzheimer's
Former UK coach battled Alzheimer's(WKYT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky football coach Guy Morriss passed away Tuesday after a more than five-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

WKYT spoke with Morriss in 2017, not long after his diagnosis.

WKYT Exclusive | Former UK coach Guy Morriss battling Alzheimer's

Morriss led the Kentucky football program in the 2001 and 2002 seasons. He first arrived at UK as an offensive line coach under head coach Hal Mumme in 1997.

Morriss left UK to take the head coaching job at Baylor following the 2002 season. He would make other coaching stops at Texas A&M-Commerce, Kentucky State, Warren Central High School, and Lexington Christian Academy.

Morriss was 71 years-old.

