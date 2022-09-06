Goode Weather Blog 9/6

DISCLAIMER: Below is part of a daily discussion that takes place with the meteorologist staff on the WAVE Weather Team. It is a chance for you, the viewer, to read some of the technical discussion(s) that take place as we work together to come up with the most accurate forecast we can. It is written in a more “technical” language but feel free to ready out to us if you are ever curious about what a certain word or phrase means. Thanks for ready!

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REST OF TODAY: Fog continues to lift and break up with a cumulus field quickly filling in the gaps. While PWATS are not as high as over the weekend, they are over 1.5/1.6″, so still some efficient rain-makers.

Convective temps are roughly in the 80-82°, and that is when we should see the max of the downpours popping up. Storm motion remains weak (yet faster than even Monday).

Need to monitor areas along I-64 yet east of I-65 for the greatest coverage and slowest motion.

Most of the downpours will fade near/after sunset with patchy fog again possible.

WEDNESDAY: The “last gasp” of moisture lingers as the flow turns more N/NE. Still enough around to allow for a few spotty showers that would drift north to south mid/late afternoon. Coverage will be less than what we see today.

THURSDAY: Looks to be the “pick of the week” right now with lower humidity levels, sunshine and warm temperatures.

Once we move into Friday (late), the return flow will kick back up with showers moving right up I-65. This will combine with our next front dropping through the Great Lakes Saturday. The combination should lead to several clusters of downpours with flash flooding entering the weather tone as well.

We could see another Flood Watch for the weekend depending on how much QPF trends in the modeling over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.