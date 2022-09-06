Contact Troubleshooters
Greater Clark Education Foundation to provide supplies for teachers through supply bus

The Greater Clark County Schools Educational Foundation Teacher Supply Bus will made its first stop of the season Tuesday at Jeffersonville High School(Greater Clark Education)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Greater Clark Educational Foundation sent its Teacher Supply Bus to its first stop at Jeffersonville High School Tuesday morning.

”Our teachers spend a lot of money out of their own pocket on supplies,” Emily Olivier Jones with Greater Clark County Schools said. “In fact, there was a national survey that was done that showed that educators spend about a thousand dollars out of their own pocket on school supplies. And so our foundation really strived to be a resource of solutions for challenges that our district may face. By providing the supply bus, we’re able to save teachers money so that they’re not spending money out of their own pocket.”

Local businesses, churches, and organizations in the community collected over 20,000 items to help meet teachers’ needs.

The non-profit also partnered with Amazon to make the initiative possible.

