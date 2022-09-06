Jefferson, Fayette schools sending furniture to flooded Eastern Kentucky school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two of Kentucky’s largest school districts are sending dozens of surplus classroom furniture to help welcome students back to school in Eastern Kentucky.

Jefferson County Public Schools and Fayette County Public Schools donated cafeteria tables, chairs, desks, bookcases and more to Hindman Elementary School in Knott County.

Crews at JCPS’ warehouse loaded the supplies onto a truck on Tuesday. The truck will deliver everything to Lexington, where it will be added to a similar donation from FCPS and taken to Knott County on Wednesday.

“Following the COVID-19 shutdown, we understand how important it is to get kids back in school,” Dr. Marty Pollio, JCPS superintendent said. “This is just one small way we can help students in Knott County return to some sense of normalcy after the floods that devastated their families, community and school.”

Hindman Elementary principal Brandi Sims said all their furniture was destroyed in the floods, with flood waters reaching four feet high inside the building. They’re currently under construction, with floors being replaced and walls repainted.

“Uniting with our friends at JCPS is one way we can help our children and educators in Knott County move forward during these devastating circumstances,” Dr. Demetrus Liggins, FCPS superintendent said. “Children thrive when they are in the school building, and we certainly hope these donations will help Hindman Elementary reopen their doors to students.”

Knott County is hoping to reopen its schools Sept. 19.

“Words cannot begin to express the appreciation we have for Jefferson, Fayette and the other school districts who are donating this furniture,” Sims said. “There’s no way we would be able to get our students back in school without the desks, tables and other furniture that make our classrooms, library, offices and cafeteria feel like a school.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.