Kentuckiana Heart Walk Warriors highlighted on 30-year anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Heart Association is celebrating 30 years of the Kentuckiana Heart Walk. As part of the celebration, the AHA is also highlighting Kentuckiana Heart Walk Heart Warriors from the past decade!

Carly – 2019

Carly discovered her heart problem while playing a basketball game at Floyd Central High School. After being asked to be taken out of the game, she collapsed on the bench. Several people onsite, who we now call “Carly’s Angels,” rushed to help Carly through CPR and the use of an AED. After several different tests, they discovered that Carly’s heart was abnormal - her coronary artery pinched off and was not giving the proper amount of blood to her heart. The doctors performed surgery to repair her heart. Now, Carly can continue to do what she loves to do - be active!

Remi – 2019

When Remi was born, she appeared to be the picture of health. However, she had trouble gaining weight and experienced respiratory issues. After visiting a pediatrician, doctors discovered a heart murmur, which resulted in more tests. Remi’s heart, at times, was working at four times the normal rate for her size, especially while she was eating. This meant that, if not fixed, Remi would die not of her heart defect itself, but due to starvation. On November 10th, 2015, Remi’s sick little heart was mended through open heart surgery. Remi’s family now celebrates her “Heart Day” on this day every year!

Easton – 2018

Easton suffered a stroke during delivery that affected his Right Corona Radiata, which controls gross motor skills and speech. He was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at nine months old, and autism at age two. Despite his trials, Easton lets nothing hold him back. He is very strong, intelligent, kind and generous, and is truly an inspiration to the people around him. He knows no prejudice and loves all people and things unconditionally.

Scharnese – 2018

Scharnese was 8 years old, when she fell sick on Mother’s Day weekend in 2015. She was taken to the hospital where her mother was told she was in heart failure. Scharnese was given medication that was ineffective, so she was then placed on the transplant list. Due to her decline in health, Scharnese received a ventricular assist device, which helps the heart pump oxygen-rich blood throughout the body. Weeks after she received the VAD, her family received a call about a heart, and Scharnese received her transplant on June 26, 2015.

Ezra – 2017

Ezra was born with a rare heart condition known as Mixed Type TAPVR of the left pulmonary veins. He had a fever upon birth, and after performing an X-ray, doctors said his heart looked abnormal. Ezra’s specific condition was more rare than anything his doctors had ever seen. At just 6 days old, Ezra had open heart surgery to reconnect two of his bottom pulmonary veins back to his heart and spent roughly a month in the hospital. Now, he is healthy and growing, and his parents say you wouldn’t know he had ever gone through what he did at birth.

Luke – 2016

Luke was born with a congenital heart defect called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, which means he only had half of a heart. He underwent his first open heart surgery at just 9 days old. After a lengthy recovery, he was able to come home from the hospital 3 months later. Over the next year and a half, he underwent 3 more open heart surgeries. At age 3, Luke developed a rare condition called Plastic Bronchitis and became very sick. It eventually became clear that the only thing that was going to help him was a heart transplant. At the age of 6, Luke was placed on the heart transplant waiting list, and 10 months later, his family got the call that a heart was available. After a 17-hour surgery, Luke was given a second chance at life through the gift of his donor family, and after one month in the hospital, he was discharged with a brand-new lease on life.

Colt – 2015

When Colt and his twin brother Cade were born, their parents didn’t know much about congenital heart defects. They quickly learned that Colt was born with Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return, or TAPVR, which means the veins bringing blood back from the lungs didn’t connect to the left atrium like usual. Colt had open heart surgery on Christmas Eve at just two days old. The five-hour surgery was a success, but four weeks later, he suddenly went into cardiac arrest. Thankfully, his heart surgeon was still in the hospital and soon after, his heart was beating again. With lots of therapy and the addition of hearing aids, Colt is now doing well. Colt and his family know how important a healthy heart is and how fragile life can be, which is why they walk!

