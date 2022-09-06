Louisville man drowns in Missouri lake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities in Missouri say the victim of a drowning over the Labor Day weekend was a man from Louisville.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the drowning happened Saturday afternoon on Lake of the Ozarks.

The report says the victim, Tyler R. Elliott, 29, was aboard a pontoon boat when he voluntarily exited the vessel and went into the water. It goes on to state Elliott was “reportedly impaired and had diminished swimming capabilities.”

