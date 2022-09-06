Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville man drowns in Missouri lake

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Tyler R. Elliott, 29, of Louisville, was aboard a...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Tyler R. Elliott, 29, of Louisville, was aboard a pontoon boat on Lake of the Ozarks on Sept. 3, 2022 when he went into the water and drowned.(Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities in Missouri say the victim of a drowning over the Labor Day weekend was a man from Louisville.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the drowning happened Saturday afternoon on Lake of the Ozarks.

The report says the victim, Tyler R. Elliott, 29, was aboard a pontoon boat when he voluntarily exited the vessel and went into the water. It goes on to state Elliott was “reportedly impaired and had diminished swimming capabilities.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child is believed to be 5-years-old.
Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively
Truck stuck between trees on Jerry Seal's property.
Southern Indiana homeowner reacts to flooding devastation over the weekend
Around 3 p.m., LMPD officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road,...
Man dies at hospital following shooting in Newburg
A 31-year-old man was seriously injured following an off-road vehicle accident in Jefferson...
Indiana man seriously injured in off-road vehicle accident
Officials with Jeff-Craig Fire and Rescue said they were called out around 4:30 p.m. and had...
Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes; woman’s body found downstream

Latest News

Missing 83-year-old Louisville man found; Golden Alert canceled
Now is the most rewarding time to switch jobs in years. Also, what are the most regretted...
Your Money: College major regrets, Job hoppers pay raises, iPhone on top, Tiktok denies hacking
Areas of dense fog may slow down your morning commute.
FORECAST: Areas of dense morning fog; scattered PM storms
One woman lost her uncle on Monday to yet another shooting for a city that’s increasingly...
Family’s beloved uncle killed in Newburg neighborhood driveway