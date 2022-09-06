Man dies in Mellwood Ave. shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed this morning.

Calls to 911 brought Louisville Metro police to the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue just after 9:30 a.m.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital where he died of his injuries.

His name has not been released.

LMPD has closed Mellwood Avenue to traffic at the I-64 overpass. Traffic is being allowed to enter from and exit to I-64 from Mellwood.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information can call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

