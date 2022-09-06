Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man dies in Mellwood Ave. shooting

Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man found shot in the 1600 block of...
Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man found shot in the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue on Sept. 6, 2022.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed this morning.

Calls to 911 brought Louisville Metro police to the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue just after 9:30 a.m.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital where he died of his injuries.

His name has not been released.

LMPD has closed Mellwood Avenue to traffic at the I-64 overpass. Traffic is being allowed to enter from and exit to I-64 from Mellwood.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information can call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child is believed to be 5-years-old.
Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively
Truck stuck between trees on Jerry Seal's property.
Southern Indiana homeowner reacts to flooding devastation over the weekend
Around 3 p.m., LMPD officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road,...
Man dies at hospital following shooting in Newburg
A 31-year-old man was seriously injured following an off-road vehicle accident in Jefferson...
Indiana man seriously injured in off-road vehicle accident
Officials with Jeff-Craig Fire and Rescue said they were called out around 4:30 p.m. and had...
Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes; woman’s body found downstream

Latest News

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Tyler R. Elliott, 29, of Louisville, was aboard a...
Louisville man drowns in Missouri lake
Missing 83-year-old Louisville man found; Golden Alert canceled
Now is the most rewarding time to switch jobs in years. Also, what are the most regretted...
Your Money: College major regrets, Job hoppers pay raises, iPhone on top, Tiktok denies hacking
Areas of dense fog may slow down your morning commute.
FORECAST: Areas of dense morning fog; scattered PM storms