Missing 83-year-old Louisville man found; Golden Alert canceled
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say an 83-year-old man who was last seen on Monday afternoon has been found and is safe.
On Monday, a Golden Alert was issued for David Miller, who officials said suffers from dementia and could be confused.
Miller was located around 6:30 a.m. today. LMPD did not provided information about where he was found, but say he has been reunited with family members.
