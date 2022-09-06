Contact Troubleshooters
Missing 83-year-old Louisville man found; Golden Alert canceled

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say an 83-year-old man who was last seen on Monday afternoon has been found and is safe.

On Monday, a Golden Alert was issued for David Miller, who officials said suffers from dementia and could be confused.

Miller was located around 6:30 a.m. today. LMPD did not provided information about where he was found, but say he has been reunited with family members.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

