Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case refused to give a blood sample, prosecutors claim

Former LMPD Officer Brett Hankison
Former LMPD Officer Brett Hankison(WAVE 3 News)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brett Hankison, one of the former Louisville Metro Police Department officers indicted by a federal grand jury after an investigation by the FBI in the death of Breonna Taylor, had refused to comply with one of the conditions of his release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office told a judge Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors accused Hankison of not giving a blood sample to his probation officer, a rule U.S. District Court Judge Regina Edwards told him he must comply with.

The USAO also said Hankison had recently been in Las Vegas on a trip. At first, they said, they thought that too was a violation. However, they then explained it was not one of the terms of the agreement. They then asked the judge to amend the conditions to include a requirement that he report any travels outside of the Western District of Kentucky. The judge agreed to review the terms.

During the hearing, Hankison did not explain what he was doing in Las Vegas or why he’d not produced a blood sample.

Hankison was indicted August 4 along with three other former officers, Kyle Meany, Kelly Goodlett and Joshua Jaynes. The indictments were related to the raid that resulted in Taylor’s death on March 13, 2020.

Hankison had been issued an unsecured bond after his federal arrest. He would have to pay $50,000 if the decides he did violate the terms on his pre-trial release.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child is believed to be 5-years-old.
Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively
Truck stuck between trees on Jerry Seal's property.
Southern Indiana homeowner reacts to flooding devastation over the weekend
Around 3 p.m., LMPD officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road,...
Man dies at hospital following shooting in Newburg
One woman lost her uncle on Monday to yet another shooting for a city that’s increasingly...
Family’s beloved uncle killed in Newburg neighborhood driveway
A 31-year-old man was seriously injured following an off-road vehicle accident in Jefferson...
Indiana man seriously injured in off-road vehicle accident

Latest News

As the fog dissipates, scattered downpours and thunderstorms will fill-in the sunny gaps...
FORECAST: Spotty heavy downpours will fade this evening
The body of a man was found in the Ohio river on Labor Day by kayakers like this group taking...
Body found during Hike, Bike and Paddle
An aerial view of the 2021 Gaslight Festival, held in downtown Jeffersontown, Ky.
53rd annual Gaslight Festival begins this weekend
Coach John Calipari
Woman arrested outside Coach Calipari’s home