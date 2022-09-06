Contact Troubleshooters
Officials identify body found during Louisville Hike, Bike and Paddle event

The body of a man was found in the Ohio river on Labor Day by kayakers like this group taking...
The body of a man was found in the Ohio river on Labor Day by kayakers like this group taking part in the Mayor's Hike, Bike and Paddle.(Source: Marty Pearl, WAVE News)
By Natalia Martinez and Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner identified the body found by a kayaker participating in the city’s Hike, Bike and Paddle event in the Ohio River.

LMPD confirmed this happened Monday in the morning during the event.

The coroner identified the victim as 56-year-old Christopher Wectawski from Prospect, Ky.

The coroner confirmed the man died due to drowning. Additional details have yet to be confirmed.

WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned only three people were together when the body was discovered during the event.

LMPD’s special events team were the first to respond.

The Homicide Unit is now looking at the case as a death investigation.

