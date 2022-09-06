Contact Troubleshooters
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis

The scene on Chestnut Street.
The scene on Chestnut Street.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A large police presence emerged in South Memphis where authorities confirmed a body was found.

Multiple agencies are at the scene and the area is off by police tape.

A police helicopter also hovered the area.

There is no confirmation of the crime scene being related to Eliza Fletcher’s disappearance.

MPD released the following tweet:

A mile away, Memphis police and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were outside Hamilton High School in mobile command centers.

Shelby County Emergency Management, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies, and Homeland Security Command Center are still at the location.

