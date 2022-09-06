Rodriguez, Wright still absent from UK depth chart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Star running back Chris Rodriguez and linebacker Jordan Wright are still absent from UK’s depth chart.

They both missed the Cats season opening 37-13 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday and are expected to miss this weeks game Florida (1-0) on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

UK head coach Mark Stoops was asked for an update on Monday.

“I wish I did guys. I wish I did. I don’t know, with being a holiday today, I don’t have anything I can report,” Stoops said. “Again, I’ve always been transparent with you and try to be the best I can. Again, I’ve been advised there’s things going on, there’s layers to this that I’ve been advised I can’t comment on it. It’s not that I’m trying to hide things from you, but again, the players have rights and things of that nature with this situation.”

Stoops made it clear that the decision, on whatever transgressions have occurred, will come from someone else at the university.

“I’ve been advised that I just need to stay mum on this situation. It’s not Mark Stoops, it’s out of my hands,” he said. “What I could call it or not call it, tell you what’s going on. Again, I think you can understand their rights, if you were in that situation.”

