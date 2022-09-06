Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Security called to Fern Creek HS after ‘look-alike’ gun, ammo found on former student

(WAVE)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to parents after a former student was accused of flashing a look-alike gun to students at Fern Creek High School on Tuesday.

In the letter sent from Fern Creek High School principal Rebecca Nicolas, after school, two students reported a former student flashed a weapon at them off school property.

When the students returned to the high school for an after-school event, the former student was in the school.

Students told an employee what happened, and JCPS security and Louisville Metro police were called to investigate.

Officers found what they called a look-alike gun and ammunition on the former student, Nicolas said.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child is believed to be 5-years-old.
Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively
Truck stuck between trees on Jerry Seal's property.
Southern Indiana homeowner reacts to flooding devastation over the weekend
One woman lost her uncle on Monday to yet another shooting for a city that’s increasingly...
Family’s beloved uncle killed in Newburg neighborhood driveway
Around 3 p.m., LMPD officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road,...
Man dies at hospital following shooting in Newburg
Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man found shot in the 1600 block of...
Man dies in Mellwood Ave. shooting

Latest News

Watching Out for You: Text and sheriff frauds
“I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish here,” Burchfield said. “The...
West Louisville library expanding space and resources
WAVE News troubleshooters have a warning that will make people want to pay more attention to...
Watching Out for You: Text and sheriff frauds
Since therapy and nurses played such a big role in her recovery, she wants to either go into...
‘I wanted to come in a visitor, not a patient: CAL student has senior photos taken at Norton Children’s Hospital