Security called to Fern Creek HS after ‘look-alike’ gun, ammo found on former student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to parents after a former student was accused of flashing a look-alike gun to students at Fern Creek High School on Tuesday.

In the letter sent from Fern Creek High School principal Rebecca Nicolas, after school, two students reported a former student flashed a weapon at them off school property.

When the students returned to the high school for an after-school event, the former student was in the school.

Students told an employee what happened, and JCPS security and Louisville Metro police were called to investigate.

Officers found what they called a look-alike gun and ammunition on the former student, Nicolas said.

No other information was provided.

