September declared “College Savings Month” in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - September is “College Savings Month” in Kentucky, after a new declaration by Gov. Andy Beshear.

Among the people joining Beshear for the declaration were students, parents, legislators and leaders with the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority.

“When it comes to our children, the days may be long, but the years are short,” KHEAA Interim Executive Director Diana Barber said. “We encourage all Kentuckians to take advantage of the state-sponsored 529 plan now to make their dreams a reality.”

Kentucky Educational Savings Plan Trust, also known as KY Saves 529, is Kentucky’s 529 college savings program.

“As Governor, I will always put education first, and that includes helping families learn about opportunities to save more for college,” Gov. Beshear said. “KY Saves 529 accounts make sure parents can put more of their hard-earned paychecks toward higher education for their kids, providing special tax benefits for those expenses.”

This is part of an effort around the nation by the College Savings Plan Network to help encourage families to save for education.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.