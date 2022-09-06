Shawn Wayans appearing in Louisville for weekend comedy shows

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Comedian and actor Shawn Wayans will be heading to Louisville over the weekend to perform at the Louisville Comedy Club.

According to the comedy club’s website, Wayans will be appearing on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 with two shows each night.

In addition to stand-up comedy, Wayans is known for appearing in hit comedy films “White Chicks,” “Little Man” and the “Scary Movie” series.

“It’s very important to laugh right now, it’s all we got left,” Wayans told WAVE News.

The 7:30 p.m. shows each night are for ages 18 and older, while the 10:30 p.m. shows are 21 and older.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information, click or tap here.

