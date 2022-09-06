Contact Troubleshooters
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America

According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as hospitable as people think.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as nice as people think.

Louisville was ranked #14 as one of the rudest cities in the United States in a survey conducted by online language learning service Preply.

The survey was conducted by interviewing over 1,500 residents from the 30 largest metropolitan areas in America, Preply said.

Residents said the most common rude behaviors in the U.S. included people being absorbed by their phones, refusing to let others merge in traffic and being noisy in public spaces.

On a one to 10 scale with 10 being the rudest, Louisville scored a 5.12. Surveyors also said native Louisville residents were ranked as more rude than residents who had moved to the city.

The top three rudest cities included Philadelphia, Memphis and New York City.

For more information on the survey and the full results, click or tap here.

