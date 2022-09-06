Contact Troubleshooters
UofL health experts discuss how to reach out to loved ones struggling with mental health

Last month, 988 replaced the old ten digit suicide prevention and crisis hotline number.
Last month, 988 replaced the old ten digit suicide prevention and crisis hotline number.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and mental health experts are sending a reminder of signs to look out for and what to do to if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health.

Mental health therapist David Houvenagle with UofL Health Peace Hospital discussed potential signs, the 988 hotline and how to reach out to a loved one if they’re showing depressive symptoms.

“Well, I think it does start with a conversation,” Houvenagle said. ”And the conversation are very scary for many people to have. But I do recall some research that people don’t mind being asked, are you ok?, are you having any thoughts of being depressed? Any thoughts of being hopeless, helpless? Or even, are you having any thoughts of ending your life? I think you can be polite, but direct with your questions as to if someone’s having suicidal thoughts.”

Suicide is among the top nine leading causes of death for people ages 10 to 64, and is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 14 and 25 to 34.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness or suicidal thoughts, UofL Health Peace Hospital offers no-cost level-of-care assessments 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Since July, people can dial 988 to be connected to a local crisis center from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

