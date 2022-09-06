West Louisville library expanding space and resources

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Free Public Library (LFPL) announced plans for a $5.5 million addition to its Portland Branch.

The branch has been open for nearly 120 years, having been founded in 1903. It’s been in the same building it is now since 1913.

The Portland branch is one of nine libraries in Louisville made possible by donations from philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

Now, the library will add additional space for programs, adding more resources like computers, books and staffing.

It’s a $5.5 million project with a 4500-square-foot addition.

The money is coming from a split between the city, a state grant, and fundraising efforts by the Library Foundation.

LFPL Director Lee Burchfield said it’s a long overdue step to help educate people in the community, especially children.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish here,” Burchfield said. “The future of the Portland Library is now.”

In the last 12 years, LFPL checked out over 40 million books to over 28 million patrons.

One of those patrons is Cara Gonzales, who was at the announcement Tuesday with her son.

“There’s just so many cool programs,” Gonzales said. “So that’s why I wanted him here today, to say, you know, you were here when they did this.”

Gonzales used to work at a library. Her son Alex got his library card at just a month old.

In addition to the expanded resources, the library will also extend hours to match other libraries in the city, like St. Matthews, Middletown and Jeffersontown.

It will also address wheelchair accessibility across the building.

The estimated completion date is Fall 2023. It will remain open during construction.

