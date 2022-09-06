Contact Troubleshooters
West Louisville program helps turn teens into entrepreneurs with free program

By Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Does your kid dream of being a DJ, a professional photographer, or making their own clothing line? The Urban Arts Institute can help get them there.

The program is part of St. George’s Scholar Institute and started as an entrepreneurship incubator.

“We did some small surveying and we asked the kids what they liked. We married that with the fundamentals with how to run and scale up a business and boom, you have Urban Arts,” said Walter Murrah, program director.

The program is for teens in middle and high school. Instructors are professionals who want to share their experiences and help teens make money for themselves.

Fall programming is underway right now with classes on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 5-7 p.m.

“A lot of our kids in our first cohort are actively working in their respective fields now and making money... We have one teen that has been offered to go on tour with a national recording artist,” said Murrah.

To register, text SGSI to (502) 520-7575 or visit this link and fill out the registration form.

