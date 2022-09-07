Contact Troubleshooters
4 students aboard JCPS bus involved in crash with commercial vehicle on I-65

Jefferson County Public Schools bus 0813 was involved in an crash on Interstate 65 South at the...
Jefferson County Public Schools bus 0813 was involved in an crash on Interstate 65 South at the St. Catherine St. overpass on the morning of Sept. 7, 2022.(Source: WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus has been involved in a crash on Interstate 65 just south of downtown Louisville.

MetroSafe says the crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. at mile marker 134, which is at the St. Catherine St. overpass.

WAVE News video shows the bus involved is #0813. The bus sustained damage to its front end which appears to have struck a commercial vehicle from the rear.

JCPS said there were four students aboard the bus at the time of the crash. No one was injured.

Two of the students were headed to the UofL PACT program. The other two students were going to Ahrens Educational Resource Center.

The crash is causing heavy delays for Southbound I-65 traffic out of downtown Louisville.

