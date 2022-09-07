Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Following Central High School student’s heroic act, CPR advocates promote education

Organizations are reminding people they don’t have to be a medical student to save a life.
By Sean Baute
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On August 31, a student at Central High School helped a gunshot victim until paramedics arrived.

Nylaia Carter was leaving basketball practice when she found someone bleeding out from a gunshot wound. She grabbed her duffle bag and used her sweatshirt to create a tourniquet.

She was ready to administer CPR if it became necessary.

Her teachers in the pre-med program at Central said they’re proud of what happened.

“Wow,” her teacher Shantel Reed said. “Not only did [Nylaia] know what to do, but in [her] mind [she] was already thinking what does [she] do next.”

Now organizations are reminding people they don’t have to be a medical student to save a life.

UofL Health and the American Heart Association are among organizations that teach free CPR classes in Louisville.

Among those at the CPR training is former NBA great and UofL legend Darrell Griffith.

Griffith is advocating for learning these skills. He said he was proud hearing of a young athlete like Carter shining off the court.

“I always tell kids I talk to that athletics should be plan B. Academics is plan A,” Griffith said. “Hopefully she saved someone’s life.”

People can register for CPR classes on November 2 here.

UofL Health and the AHA will also host another on October 17 at UofL’s Belknap campus.

The organizations are also working on classes at UofL Health’s hospital in Shelbyville.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as hospitable as people think.
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
The body of a man was found in the Ohio river on Labor Day by kayakers like this group taking...
Officials identify body found during Louisville Hike, Bike and Paddle event
Jefferson County Public Schools bus 0813 was involved in an crash on Interstate 65 South at the...
4 students aboard JCPS bus involved in crash with commercial vehicle on I-65
Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man found shot in the 1600 block of...
Man dies in Mellwood Ave. shooting
One woman lost her uncle on Monday to yet another shooting for a city that’s increasingly...
Family’s beloved uncle killed in Newburg neighborhood driveway

Latest News

Last month, 988 replaced the old ten digit suicide prevention and crisis hotline number.
UofL health experts discuss how to reach out to loved ones struggling with mental health
Getting Back to Work | We Should Talk About It
As part of the celebration, the AHA is also highlighting Kentuckiana Heart Walk Heart Warriors...
Kentuckiana Heart Walk Warriors highlighted on 30-year anniversary
This comes as Jefferson County remains in the high-risk red zone, based on new cases and...
How the new COVID booster protects people, when it will be available