Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Enjoy the pleasant weather Thursday

The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown neighborhood.(Source: WAVE News)
By Kevin Harned
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Patchy fog early Thursday
  • More humidity Friday
  • Periods of rain likely over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly clear skies with pleasant temperatures overnight as lows settle into the 50s for most. A few areas may see fog, but coverage will be limited with drier air moving in.

Lots of sunshine with low humidity will make for a delightful day on Thursday! Expect highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday night is another clear one with some patchy fog possible heading into Friday morning. Lows will be in the 50s and lower 60s.

Humidity returns on Friday with rain chances limited. Clouds will be on the increase from south to north with highs pushing back into the middle 80s.

Two systems merging together nearby over the weekend will promote high storm chances starting Friday night. This will be another situation where it won’t be raining all the time, but waves of storms with heavy rain will plague our area at times through Saturday and Sunday.

A few showers and cooler air will remain early next work week, but we’ll gradually clear things out and warm things from Tuesday onward.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as hospitable as people think.
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
The body of a man was found in the Ohio river on Labor Day by kayakers like this group taking...
Officials identify body found during Louisville Hike, Bike and Paddle event
Jefferson County Public Schools bus 0813 was involved in an crash on Interstate 65 South at the...
4 students aboard JCPS bus involved in crash with commercial vehicle on I-65
Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man found shot in the 1600 block of...
Man dies in Mellwood Ave. shooting
One woman lost her uncle on Monday to yet another shooting for a city that’s increasingly...
Family’s beloved uncle killed in Newburg neighborhood driveway

Latest News

2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/7
Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, September 7, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/6
2022
Goode Weather Blog 8/24