FORECAST: Enjoy the pleasant weather Thursday

Patchy fog early Thursday

More humidity Friday

Periods of rain likely over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly clear skies with pleasant temperatures overnight as lows settle into the 50s for most. A few areas may see fog, but coverage will be limited with drier air moving in.

Lots of sunshine with low humidity will make for a delightful day on Thursday! Expect highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday night is another clear one with some patchy fog possible heading into Friday morning. Lows will be in the 50s and lower 60s.

Humidity returns on Friday with rain chances limited. Clouds will be on the increase from south to north with highs pushing back into the middle 80s.

Two systems merging together nearby over the weekend will promote high storm chances starting Friday night. This will be another situation where it won’t be raining all the time, but waves of storms with heavy rain will plague our area at times through Saturday and Sunday.

A few showers and cooler air will remain early next work week, but we’ll gradually clear things out and warm things from Tuesday onward.

