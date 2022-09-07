FORECAST: This afternoon kicks off a nice 48 hour stretch of weather

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy river/valley fog tonight

Very pleasant until Friday

Rain returns Friday Night into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our weather is certainly improving and you should start to notice the change out. It will warm but more comfortable this afternoon with any isolated brief shower risk south of the area.

Clear skies are expected tonight with some river fog possible. Lows will be cooler into the lower 60s.

Terrific weather is on tap for Thursday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Skies remain clear Thursday night with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Rain chances return late Friday into Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms stick around at least through Monday as highs hover in the 70s for most.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.