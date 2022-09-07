Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Former Card Montrezl Harrell signs 2-year, $5.2 million deal with Philadelphia

Former UofL basketball star Montrezl Harrell is set to join the Philadelphia 76ers as part of a...
Former UofL basketball star Montrezl Harrell is set to join the Philadelphia 76ers as part of a multi-million dollar deal.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former UofL basketball star Montrezl Harrell is set to join the Philadelphia 76ers as part of a multi-million dollar deal, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Harrell was a free agent who last played with the Charlotte Hornets following a late-season trade with the Washington Wizards this year.

According to ESPN NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski, Harrell’s two-year deal is valued at $5.2 million and includes a player option for the 2023-24 season.

Since leaving the University of Louisville in 2015, Harrell has played for the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets before joining the 76ers this upcoming season.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child is believed to be 5-years-old.
Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively
The body of a man was found in the Ohio river on Labor Day by kayakers like this group taking...
Body found during Hike, Bike and Paddle
One woman lost her uncle on Monday to yet another shooting for a city that’s increasingly...
Family’s beloved uncle killed in Newburg neighborhood driveway
Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man found shot in the 1600 block of...
Man dies in Mellwood Ave. shooting
Truck stuck between trees on Jerry Seal's property.
Southern Indiana homeowner reacts to flooding devastation over the weekend

Latest News

Former UK coach battled Alzheimer's
Former UK football coach Guy Morriss dies at 71
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the...
Rodriguez, Wright still absent from UK depth chart
Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week
Catch Game On Saturday nights on WAVE News for scores and highlights from all the top high...
Game On 2022: High school football - Week of 9/3 recap