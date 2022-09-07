Former Card Montrezl Harrell signs 2-year, $5.2 million deal with Philadelphia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former UofL basketball star Montrezl Harrell is set to join the Philadelphia 76ers as part of a multi-million dollar deal, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Harrell was a free agent who last played with the Charlotte Hornets following a late-season trade with the Washington Wizards this year.

According to ESPN NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski, Harrell’s two-year deal is valued at $5.2 million and includes a player option for the 2023-24 season.

Since leaving the University of Louisville in 2015, Harrell has played for the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets before joining the 76ers this upcoming season.

