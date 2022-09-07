Goode Weather Blog 9/7

DISCLAIMER: Below is part of a daily discussion that takes place with the meteorologist staff on the WAVE Weather Team. It is a chance for you, the viewer, to read some of the technical discussion(s) that take place as we work together to come up with the most accurate forecast we can. It is written in a more “technical” language but feel free to ready out to us if you are ever curious about what a certain word or phrase means. Thanks for ready!

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Not too much fog this AM with the cloud deck over the highest moisture areas to the south.

But we are setting up for some river/valley fog overnight/early Thursday.

Overall, today looks great with moisture levels even lower than previous data suggested. So we should end up with (2) bonus days this week…Today & Thursday.

Some cumulus clouds will pop this afternoon and it is likely the HRRR model is overread them as showers like it tends to do. Soundings show the moisture layer is quite shallow. We should see a fairly nice afternoon.

Thursday looks good just perhaps a tad warmer but it should look and feel great!

Friday will feature a tropical low that will move up I-65 by Friday Evening with the clouds arriving first. The moisture levels and eventual showers will push in later at night. Back to that summer feel Friday.

The low pressure will keep tracking north Saturday with one strong push of rain/convection showing up early in the day that looks to cold pool out to the N/NE into the afternoon. That may allow for a brief break before the next right flows back in.

The low will then “opens up” and gets combined with the cold front moving in from the northwest on Sunday. That should once again enhance some of the rainfall bands.

With PWATS over 1.8″, we are still on track for a Flash Flood Watch setup, especially with signs that convection is going to get involved.

Too early to talk severe but it is possible in isolated cases.

The front/low basically occlude/cutoff from the main flow Monday and we will get at the mercy of the upper air pattern once again to push it east. That last part will take more time to iron out.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.