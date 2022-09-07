High schooler’s medical class may have saved a life; You can learn too

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, August 31, Nylaia Carter, a student at Central High School, helped a gunshot victim until paramedics arrived.

Carter was leaving basketball practice when she found someone bleeding out from a gunshot wound. She grabbed her duffle bag and used her sweatshirt to create a tourniquet.

She was ready to administer CPR if it became necessary.

Her teachers in the pre-med program at Central said they’re proud of what happened.

“Wow,” her teacher Shantel Reed said. “Not only did [Nylaia] know what to do, but in [her] mind [she] was already thinking what does [she] do next.”

You don’t have to be a medical student to save a life.

UofL and The American Heart Association are among the organizations that teach free CPR classes in Louisville.

Among those at the CPR training, former NBA great and UofL legend Darrel Griffith.

He’s advocating for learning these skills and was proud hearing of a young athlete like Carter shining off the court.

“I always tell kids I talk to that athletics should be plan B. Academics is plan A,” said Griffith. “Hopefully she saved someone’s life.”

You can register for CPR classes on November 2 here.

UofL and the AMHA will also host another on October 17 at UofL’s Belknap campus.

They’re also working on classes at UofL Health’s hospital in Shelbyville

