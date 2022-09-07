Contact Troubleshooters
Juvenile arrested after armed robbery at Jeffersonville HS parking lot

Jeffersonville High School. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Kristi Schank
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police arrested a juvenile four days after an armed robbery incident in a Jeffersonville High School parking lot.

JPD announced they executed a warrant Tuesday night at a home on Harvard Drive in Clarksville, according to a press release.

During the warrant service, officers arrested a 15-year old juvenile who is charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.

The armed robbery occurred Friday night in the student parking lot as a home football game was underway.

The victim, also a juvenile, received help from responding officers.

The release from JPD said the department’s SWAT, Crisis Intervention Team, detective division, and Quick Response Team served the warrant.

The officers found evidence that included a firearm.

The department said the investigation is ongoing with “additional arrests likely.”

Police said they would also like to “thank the Greater Clark County Schools Administration and the Jeffersonville High School Administration and staff for their assistance. Our agency remains committed to the safety of our residents and visitors of the City of Jeffersonville.”

