Kelly Craft launches campaign website for Kentucky governor’s race

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another Republican has joined the race for Governor of Kentucky.

Kelly Craft launched her campaign website Wednesday morning.

She served as 30th United States Ambassador to the United Nations under former President Donald Trump.

In her first campaign video, she talks about her Barren County roots and her commitment to faith and family.

Craft is the second woman to enter the Republican primary.

State Representative Savannah Maddox announced her campaign earlier this year.

State Auditor Mike Harmon, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Attorney General Daniel Cameron are also running.

On the Democratic side, Governor Andy Beshear is running for reelection.

