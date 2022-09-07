Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Humane Society waives adoption fees for adult cats and dogs

The Kentucky Humane Society is hosting an adoption event to find homes for animals and help...
The Kentucky Humane Society is hosting an adoption event to find homes for animals and help more animals from the Eastern Kentucky floods.(Kentucky Humane Society)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society is hosting an adoption event to find homes for animals and help more animals from the Eastern Kentucky floods.

From Sept. 7 through Sept. 14, KHS will be waiving adoption fees for adult dogs and cats six months old and over, the organization said.

The adoption event will help the organization find loving homes for animals in the shelter and free up space so more animals from Eastern Kentucky can be brought in.

So far, KHS has brought in more than 270 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens from Eastern Kentucky shelters that were affected or damaged in flooding.

Shelters assisted include the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter in Hazard, the Floyd County Animal Shelter in Prestonburg and Dumas Rescue in Garrett.

“Eastern Kentucky continues to hurt, and the shelters there are desperate,” Karen Koenig, Vice President of Animal Welfare at KHS said in a release. “We can only transport in more animals if we have space at KHS. If you adopt now, you’re helping our state in its time of need, as well as bringing home a loving new family member.”

All KHS animals are spayed/neutered, as well as micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. Adopters within Jefferson County will only have to pay $10.50 for a licensing fee.

KHS said it is also accepting donations to assist in its efforts.

For more information and to see adoptable pets, click or tap here for dogs and here for cats.

