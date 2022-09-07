Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Knox County man captured after running from police two different times

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center(KCSD Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he got away from them ... twice.

In a post on the Knox County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, deputies report back on August 10th, they tried to stop Christopher Stoots, 42, of Flat Lick on Alex Creek Road. Police say he took off and later ran away on foot.

On August 24th, police had another run-in with Stoots during another traffic stop and tried to serve a warrant for his arrest on the previous incident when he took off again, nearly running over a deputy.

On Monday, it all came full circle, when police were finally able to arrest the man after finding him hiding in a closet at his house on Alex Creek Road.

He is charged with wanton endangerment, two counts of fleeing or evading police in a car, two counts of the same charge on foot, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. Stoots was also served with the original arrest warrant for failing to appear in court for the first incident.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a man was found in the Ohio river on Labor Day by kayakers like this group taking...
Officials identify body found during Louisville Hike, Bike and Paddle event
Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man found shot in the 1600 block of...
Man dies in Mellwood Ave. shooting
According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as hospitable as people think.
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
One woman lost her uncle on Monday to yet another shooting for a city that’s increasingly...
Family’s beloved uncle killed in Newburg neighborhood driveway
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store

Latest News

The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: This afternoon kicks off a nice 48 hour stretch of weather
Kelly Goodlett
New details in plea from officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case
Jefferson County Public Schools bus 0813 was involved in an crash on Interstate 65 South at the...
4 students aboard JCPS bus involved in crash with commercial vehicle on I-65
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Kelly Craft launches campaign website for Kentucky governor’s race