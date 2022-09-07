Contact Troubleshooters
KSP investigates human remains found in burned building

Kentucky State Police(WBKO)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating human remains found in Lee County.

Troopers said the Richmond Post received a call after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday of human remains being found.

Detectives said they found those remains in a burned building on KY 52 W. The Lee County Coroner’s Office was called and sent the remains to Frankfort for identification.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

