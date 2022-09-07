Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD reform targets officer behavior and mental health

Mayor Fischer and Chief Shields point to a long list of reforms underway at LMPD.
By David Mattingly
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Fischer and Chief Shields point to a long list of reforms underway at LMPD.

The reforms are being made ahead of anticipated changes mandated by the Justice Department. The list includes on reform that has been talked about for years but only recently put to work.

A joint statement from Mayor Greg Fischer and Police Chief Erika Shields on Wednesday described the purpose of the Early Intervention System as “to alert supervisors to sudden behavioral changes in officers or other factors, such as use of force, sick leave usage and vehicle accidents.”

Supervisors could then make decisions to “intervene and address potentially problematic behaviors and, if appropriate, find ways to redirect,” the statement said.

Early intervention will be a companion to a newly created Wellness Unit, staffed with a psychologist, Chaplin and counselors.

The Unit is described by LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey as enabling LMPD “to evaluate use of force incidents and provide swift feedback to enhance officer performance, additional training, and recommend needed changes to policy, equipment, supervision and communications.”

This approach to observing officer behavior and mental health has been in use in a similar fashion by the Lexington Police department since 2001.

Called the Personnel Early Warning System, it is administered by the Lexington PD Public Integrity Unit. Not a disciplinary tool, it is one way to maintain ongoing development and performance of officers.

“The early indication system or alert on an officer on its own may not trigger any need to do anything with an officer but we err on the side of caution,” Lexington Police Lt. Matthew Brotherton said. “If it’s coming to the point where we have waited for the early indications system we have probably failed as supervisors or leaders in the organization. If an officer has an issue, hopefully it won’t take the early indication system for us to identify that.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as hospitable as people think.
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
The body of a man was found in the Ohio river on Labor Day by kayakers like this group taking...
Officials identify body found during Louisville Hike, Bike and Paddle event
Jefferson County Public Schools bus 0813 was involved in an crash on Interstate 65 South at the...
4 students aboard JCPS bus involved in crash with commercial vehicle on I-65
Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man found shot in the 1600 block of...
Man dies in Mellwood Ave. shooting
One woman lost her uncle on Monday to yet another shooting for a city that’s increasingly...
Family’s beloved uncle killed in Newburg neighborhood driveway

Latest News

CPR classes are available at UofL through a partnership with the American Heart Association.
High schooler’s medical class may have saved a life; You can learn too
Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said the lives of women and babies are in a crisis in...
Officials address Louisville’s maternal and infant mortality
The justice department's investigation into L-M-P-D is ongoing, and now, Louisville's Police...
LIVE Interview with Mayor Fischer and Chief Shields on DOJ Investigation
The funds will be put towards closing the education and employment gap for all Kentuckians who...
Heuser Hearing Institute receives $3 million grant from the Commonwealth