Man arrested after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

English was arrested without incident and is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of...
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested Wednesday after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers arrested 39-year-old Jameco English on the 3600 block of Klondike Lane and charged him with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

LMPD says that English is connected to the Wednesday morning shooting on the 3700 block of W Broadway.

When officers arrived on scene of the reported shooting, they located an adult male down on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to UofL hospital in critical condition, he later died from his injuries.

English was arrested without incident and is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

