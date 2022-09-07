Officials address Louisville’s maternal and infant mortality

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said the lives of women and babies are in a crisis in the Louisville Metro and across the commonwealth.

On Wednesday, Armstrong announced a $10,000 grant to improve maternal and or infant health.

Any nonprofitable charitable organization is eligible to apply.

In 2018, Armstrong said Kentucky saw one-and-a-half women die per week on average from pregnancy related issue, a total of 76 women that year.

Armstrong added Kentucky’s abortion law is causing concern.

“More high risk pregnancies in a state with such poor health outcomes will directly translate into more women and infants dying,” Armstrong (D-8) said.

Armstrong said the statistics tell a story about poverty and disadvantage for the most vulnerable.

The city’s website cites, according to the Commonwealth Fund, that the United States has the highest rate of women dying from pregnancy-related complications of any high-income country.

“This is something that didn’t happen overnight,” Armstrong said. “It is because of a lot of neglect in terms of investing in communities, in terms of investing in populations. We are not going to fix it overnight. $10,000 is not going to fix it overnight. But it is time we get the conversation started.”

Death certificates show maternal deaths appear to be higher among Black women in the two largest urban areas in Kentucky: Lexington and Louisville.

Metro Health and Wellness added this is an issue facing the city.

”It affects their health overtime, it affects their well being, it affects their ability to graduate from school, their ability to be successful in adult life,” Leanne French with Metro Health and Wellness said.

Armstrong and Metro Health and Wellness said they plan for this investment to be the first step to reverse the city’s statistics.

“If Louisville is to become the cradle to career city we hear so often about, we must invest more in the cradle. In the moms and babies most at risk, who are suffering and dying because of our inaction,” Armstrong said.

To apply or learn more, click or tap here.

